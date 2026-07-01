Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal reviews healthcare infrastructure in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday visited the Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) to review healthcare services. During the visit, he interacted with patients to assess the quality of medical care, availability of medicines, cleanliness, and other essential healthcare facilities.

Later, Singhal chaired a high-level review meeting attended by the principal, superintendent, heads of departments, senior faculty members, and doctors of AMCH.

The meeting focused on evaluating the hospital’s infrastructure, human resources, patient care management, and the progress of ongoing expansion projects. The minister also issued strategic directions aimed at enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services.

Singhal presided over another review meeting with officials of the Dibrugarh District Health and Family Welfare Department, where the progress of key public health programmes—including Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) screening, the tuberculosis elimination campaign, and maternal and child health initiatives—was reviewed.

Also Read: Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal Conducts Surprise Inspection at GMCH