A Correspondent

DEMOW: Hem Chandra Gogoi (84), a resident of Demow Milan Nagar and a retired employee of the Power Department in Arunachal Pradesh died at his own residence on Monday. Hem Chandra Gogoi was suffering from old age ailments. His demise has been widely condoled in Demow. He left behind his wife, three daughters, three sons-in-law, and a host of relatives.

Also Read: Veteran Politician Nur Azam Mondal Appointed as Assam Coordinator of MSME Promotion Council

Also Watch: