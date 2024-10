A Correspondent

Goalpara: Nur Azam Mondal, veteran politician of Lower Assam has been appointed as the Assam Coordinator of the All India organization, MSME Promotion Council, India based in New Delhi. Vijay Kumar, all India chairman, has approved his appointment on October 22. Different organizations have congratulated him at this new role.

