Meghalaya: Three TMC MDCs defect to NPP, raising questions over party's grassroots strength

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced questions over its weakening grassroots presence in Meghalaya after three of its five elected Members of District Council (MDCs) in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) defected to the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

The defections reduced the TMC's strength in the GHADC to two MDCs and highlighted organisational challenges within the party, including alleged coordination issues, confusion over its election symbol and uncertainty over the direction of its state leadership.

Explaining his decision to join the NPP, 29-Williamnagar MDC Alphonsush R. Marak said the TMC had shown little interest in addressing local demands, particularly the demand for a separate electoral roll for the GHADC, and had focused mainly on national issues. He said the NPP leadership had welcomed the opportunity to work together.

Another defector, Cherak W. Momin, who was considered a close aide of former Chief Minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma, said the prevailing political situation and developments within the GHADC influenced his decision. He said the MDCs had raised demands for a separate electoral roll, service rules and Garo customary law while in the Opposition. While the first two issues had been addressed, other demands remained pending.

Momin expressed admiration for Sangma but said he was keen to work with the ruling NPP for the development of Garo Hills. He also revealed that he had initially considered contesting the GHADC elections as an Independent rather than on a TMC ticket.

Agassi R. Marak became the third TMC MDC to join the NPP, further strengthening the ruling party's position in Garo Hills. The defections dealt a setback to the TMC, which holds four of its five Assembly seats in the region, and raised questions about its ability to retain grassroots support and strengthen its organisation ahead of the next Assembly elections.

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