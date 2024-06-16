Tezpur Gears Up for 10th International Day of Yoga with Mass Yoga Sessions Across Iconic Locations

Tezpur: On Saturday, the second day of the “7 Day Countdown Programme” in connection with the upcoming state-level celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga 2024 on June 21 in Tezpur, a mass yoga programme was organised by National Ayush Mission, Assam in collaboration with Sonitpur district administration at the iconic places of Tezpur namely Bamuni Hill, Ouguri Hill and Da Parbatia simultaneously. Each venue saw the enthusiastic participation of around 40 students from different government schools of Tezpur along with officials from the district administration, regular yoga practitioners, and a few local residents.

Notably, District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra took part in the yoga session held at Da Parbatia where Ashram Administrator-cum-Yoga Trainer of the Art of Living Foundation, Guwahati Brahmachari Madhavanand led the yoga session for all present. The District Commissioner was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, Additional District Commissioner Kabita Kakati Konwar, Additional District Commissioner Raj Boruah and other concerned officials. At the end of the session addressing the gathering the District Commissioner mentioned about the significance of celebrating the International Day of Yoga, the benefits of regular yoga practice and advised the students to imbibe this practice into their daily lives. He also mentioned that this “7 Day Countdown Program” is an opportunity to create awareness about yoga across all sections of the society. The event at Da Parbatia also saw the participation of around 20 jawans from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Frontier Headquarters, Tezpur.

A yoga session on Friday at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (Borsola), Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district was organized. The session started at 7 am in the morning with lighting of the lamp by Tulshi Borthakur, Vice Chairman of Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation, accompanied by Nayan Jyoti Pathak, Circle Officer of Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle, Barsha Talukdar, Assistant Commissioner, Tanumoni Bhuyan, Block Development Officer of Barchalla Development Block, and Brahmachari Madhavanand, Ashram Administrator-cum-Yoga Trainer of the Art of Living Foundation, Guwahati.

