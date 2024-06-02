Assam: Heroin recovered from 70 packets of soap cases in Golaghat district

GOLAGHAT: A huge quantity of heroin was recovered from Doigrung area under Numaligarh Rural Police station of Golaghat district on Saturday. As per report, acting on a secret information, a joint operation was carried out at Doigrung area under Numaligarh Rural PS by Golaghat Police and Karbi Anglong Police led by Additional SP (Crime) Golaghat assisted by DySP (P)s Golaghat , OC Numaligarh Rural PS, OC Barpathar PS of Karbi Anglong and other staff.

At about 10.30 am, one white colour Creta Vehicle bearing registration No AS 01 BZ 0675 was intercepted and on thorough search of the vehicles, total 70 packets of soap cases of heroin weighing 850.39 grams were recovered, which were kept concealed under the secret chamber of rear seat. In this connection three peddlers have been apprehended. They were identified as Dilwar Hussain (31), Alimuddin Barbhuyan (32), Altab Hussain (28).

