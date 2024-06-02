Assam: Rotary Club of Tinsukia to Organize Free LN-4 Prosthetic Hand Camp in Collaboration with Rotary Club of Calcutta Presidency on August 3

TINSUKIA: The Rotary Club of Tinsukia RI District 3240 having executing partnership with Rotary Club of Calcutta Presidency and in active support from Tinsukia district administration will hold a free LN-4 Prosthetic Hand Camp at Tinsukia on August 3.

In a press meet a t Tinsukia Press Club on Saturday, Rtn Anjani Goel, the project chairperson said that the beneficiaries of the LN-4 Prosthetic Hands must have atleast 4 inch (10 cm) arm below the elbow. With no surgery involved in the process, the prosthetic hands are highly durable and being imported from USA. These hands are suitable for day-to-day needs including driving, informed Goel adding that such camp is being organised for the first time in Assam.

Expecting larger participation, the beneficiaries even from outside Assam can avail the benefits, said Goel. The genuine needy beneficiaries must register within last week of June with photographs which will be forwarded to Kolkata for matching etc besides prosthetic hands are suitable for both adult and children, Goel said.

For registration the beneficiaries can contact on 8812817360/9435035095. Among those present in the press meet were Manoj More, project chairperson, Prakash Jain, incoming secretary, Neeraj Agarwal, incoming president, Sailesh Sharma, Dr GS Gogoi, Rajarshi Gogoi, Dr Swaraj Bhattacharjee, all rotarians.

