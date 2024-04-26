HSLC examination: ‘Poverty cannot be obstacle to achieving expected success’

LAKHIMPUR: A student from Dhakuakhana under Lakhimpur district, belonging to a poor family, has proved that poverty cannot be an obstacle with regard to achieving the expected success in life if there is concentration and hard work. The student is Devottam Konwar who has passed the HSLC examination this year with flying colours by overcoming all odds of pecuniary difficulties

After the untimely death of his father Ranjit Konwar, Devottam’s mother Jonali Konwar, an inhabitant of Bali Gaon under the subdivision, has been earning her living by running a small tea stall in Dhakuakhana daily bazaar. Despite struggling with poverty, Jonali Konwar sent Devottam to Dhakuakhana Higher Secondary School to pursue education with the aim of shaping him as a human resource. The student sat for the matriculation examination with limited facilities without any home tutors or other alternative learning methods. Devottam started learning the basics of his education in a deplorable hut, and then prepared for the HSLC exam with double enthusiasm after getting a house under government scheme.

According to the results announced on April 20, Devottam passed the HSLC examination with distinguished marks by bagging letter marks in five subjects. Devottam, who dreams of becoming an administrative officer, has secured a total of 523 marks with letter marks in Assamese, English, General Science, Social Science and Geography with. Devottam’s family and school family are delighted with his achievement despite struggling with poverty. Kalpana Gogoi, the Principal of Dhakuakhana HS School, along with the people of his locality, congratulated Devottam for the feat and called upon the upcoming students to work hard for achieving the expected success by following the example the meritorious student has set.

