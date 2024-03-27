Assam: High-level officials visit ongoing construction works of NH 15 at Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: A high-level team of Assam Public Works Department (Roads and Highway) and National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) recently visited the ongoing construction works of the much awaited four lane bypass of NH 15 bifurcated from Mangaldai town and took progress of the works. Chief Engineer of Assam PWD (Roads and National Highway) Debajit Das and officials of NHIDCL accompanied by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey inspected the ongoing works at the zero point at village Chengeliapara and the ending point at Dakchowki village. Representatives of ‘Vensar Group of Companies who has been entrusted with the construction works also accompanied the visiting officials.

During the inspection, it has been revealed that 17 per cent construction work of this 15.5 km stretch of NH 15 has been completed with the delay of sixty dates as per the schedule and planning of the works. However, the representatives of the construction company has assured to expedite the pace of work by 45 per cent before the ensuing monsoon. Both the visiting Chief Engineer Debajit Das and the District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey have strictly asked the representatives of construction company to complete the construction works within the stipulated period.

On June 5 of 2023, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari virtually had laid the foundation of the bypass at the estimated cost of Rs 516 crores and on the same day Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied by Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia performed the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ at Chengeliapara village and also addressed a largely attended rally at Mangaldai.

This 15.5 km stretch of the bypass with eight major bridges including two major bridges and 39 culverts is likely to be completed by the month of June of 2025.

