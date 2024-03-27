Assam: Statues of Achyut and Ratan Lahkar desecrated with waste materials in Bajali district

Pathsala: The statues of Achyut Lahkar, who was a founder of mobile theatre in Assam and Ratan Lahkar, founder of Kohinoor Theatre is covered with waste materials in ‘Bisarnala Jan’ at Pathsala in lower Bajali district.

Locals alleged that the Bisarnaala Jan is a small rivulet flowing through Pathsala town, 150 metres away from the Pathsala Municipality Board near Bhattadev University. A section of people has been consistently disposing of garbage and non-biodegradable waste in Bisarnaala Jan, effectively transforming it into a dumping site.

Locals said, “In Pathsala, some people forget about Achyut Lahkar who gave birth to the mobile theatre in 1960 at Pathsala. The area has become a dumping site for them. The Pathsala Municipality board also failed to control it.”

“During rainy and flood times, dirty water comes out from the canal to roads. There are many rent houses and paying guest in the area but they don’t have any space for disposing waste materials. Concerned authorities should take action against those who throw waste materials at the canal,” he added.

