Assam High School Teachers’ Association urges government to address 20-point charter of demands

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A standing committee meeting of the Assam High School Teachers’ Association was held at Biswanath Chariali Xahitya Xabha Bhawan today upon the invitation of the Biswanath District High School Teachers’ Association. At the end of the meeting, the association addressed a press conference in which they raised a 20-point charter of demands to the government. The charter, issued by the organization’s office in Guwahati, demanded the resolution of several important educational and financial problems.

The main demands included unconditional provincialization of all the left-out high school and ‘drop-out’ posts, revocation of NPS and the latest UPS and reintroduction of the old pension system (OPS) for all teaching staff, upgradation of the salary of graduate teachers to ‘Pay-Band 3’ and removing the disparity in the salary of graduate and postgraduate teachers, as well as the appointment of permanent headmasters in the high schools.

On the other hand, the organisation also urged the government to hold discussions soon to regularize the posts of computer and vocational teachers, increase the earned leave to 30 days and provide solar energy in schools, and appoint in-charge headmasters on a permanent basis, as well as improve school infrastructure.

