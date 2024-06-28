Assam: High Yield Paddy Seeds and Dragon Fruit Sapplings Distributed Among Farmers

HATSINGIMARI: Batches of high-yield varieties of rice and saplings of dragon fruit were distributed among the farmers of South Salmara Mankachar district from the office premises of the District Agriculture Officer. Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam was also present during the distribution.

The South Salmara Mancachar district, despite being an agricultural district, faces challenges from Brahmaputra riverbank erosion affecting homes and farms. However, the central and state governments have consistently introduced development schemes to aid farmers. Among these initiatives is the preparation of Shalidhan Somuhiya Kathiatali under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

For the benefit of the flood-affected farming community, high-quality paddy seeds were distributed in the premises of the District Agriculture Officer's office in the presence of Aminul Islam, MLA from Mancachar legislative assembly constituency, emphasising cultivation on elevated grounds to mitigate water-related challenges. Dragon Fruit saplings were also distributed under the HMNEH scheme. MLA from Mancachar Assembly constituency Aminul Islam, District Additional Commissioner (Agriculture) Kumar Gaurav Das, District Agriculture Officer Rustam Ali, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Mainul Haque, Senior Agricultural Development Officers Ashok Kumar Shil and Nekibur Zaman, Agriculture Development Officer Mithu Gogoi, Media Expert Hirak Jyoti Sharma and officials of the Agriculture Department were present on the occasion.

Aminul Islam, MLA of the Mankachar assembly constituency, expressed his determination to address any agricultural issues and concerns of farmers. He also promised to meet the Chief Minister, The Agriculture Minister and the Director of Agriculture in the interest of the development of the farming community of the district if needed. He assured that he would personally visit the fields and ensure the timely resolution of the community concerns, specifically addressing the Kathiatali of Shalidhan which is being prepared under the scheme. He also called on the local farmers to use scientifically formulated cultivation methods to ensure better crop yields in the region.