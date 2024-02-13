Assam: Higher Secondary Final Examination, 2024 begins across state

DEMOW: The Higher Secondary Final Examination, 2024 started from Monday all over the State. In Demow Higher Secondary School examination centre, 294 students had appeared in the HS Final examination 2024. In Demow Higher Secondary School examination centre, the students of Demow Higher Secondary School, Demow Senior Secondary School (earlier Demow Junior College) and Nemuguri Higher Secondary School appeared in the HS Final Examination this year. In Demow College examination centre 423 candidates had appeared. In Demow College examination centre, the students of Demow College, Athabari Higher Secondary School and Demow Science Academy appeared in the exam.

Also Read: Thaisu Valley Agro Farmers Producer Company holds AGM in Hojai district

Also Watch: