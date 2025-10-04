Assam: Hindi Diwas and Fortnight Celebrated in Nagaon and Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In line with the nationwide celebrations of Hindi Diwas and Hindi Fortnight from September 14 to September 28, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, organized a series of events in Nagaon and Hojai districts.

The fortnight celebrations commenced with a programme at Bihu Field in Hojai, where competitions in painting, Hindi song, Hindi poetry recitation, and dance based on Hindi songs were held. The event was organized in collaboration with the local voluntary organization, Amar Jyoti Rural Development Association. A discussion session followed, featuring esteemed speakers such as Bikash Ranjan Dey, Assistant Director (Retd) of District Industries and Commerce Centre, Dr Jayanta Biswas, Associate Professor of Hojai Girls’ College, Jagadish Nanda, Principal of Anand Marg School, Anju Chakraborty, Member of the Anchalik Panchayat, Madhumita Dev Nath, Educator, and Dr Sujit Dev Nath, Specialist Doctor. They delivered insightful talks on various aspects of the Hindi language.

Similarly, in Nagaon, the voluntary organization De-Novo organized a Hindi letter-writing competition, a Hindi song competition, and a workshop on the importance and usage of Hindi at Dronacharya Senior Secondary School. The workshop was led by Kunju Bora Borbaruah, Secretary of De-Novo, with discussions by Chandra Kanta Bora, Principal of Dronacharya Senior Secondary School, Barsha Bora, Hindi Teacher, Dhananjay Talukdar, Accounts Officer of My Bharat, Nagaon, and Nazneen Akhtar Hussain, president of De- Novo Nagaon.

