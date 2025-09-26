Assam: Hojai Xahitya Xabha requests renaming of flyover after Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In the loving memory of renowned singer, actor, social activist, pride of Assam, and the heartbeat of the Assamese people, Zubeen Garg, the Hojai District Xahitya Xabha made a special request to the State Government. A team of Axam Xahitya Xabha, Hojai district unit through District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati, sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, through which it requested that one of the flyovers in Hojai district be named in the loving memory of Zubeen Garg. In the memorandum, the team stated that this step would not only be a true tribute to the Late artiste from the residents of the Hojai district but would also keep his memory alive for upcoming generations. The team was led by Hojai District Xahitya Xabha Secretary Achyut Kumar Thakuria and Magazine Secretary Basit Alom Chowdhury. They said that Zubeen Garg’s contribution was invaluable not only in the cultural and music world of Assam but in entire North-East India.

