Assam: Hindutva leader among four arrested for cattle theft in Rowmari

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a significant crackdown, police on Thursday night arrested four individuals involved in an alleged cattle-theft racket, including Abhayapuri-based Hindutva leader Debojit Arya, popularly known as Debojit Hindu.

The arrests were made after a vehicle transporting stolen cattle met with an accident in the Rowmari area. Acting swiftly, personnel from the Rowmari police outpost under Kajalgaon police station reached the spot and apprehended the suspects.

Police seized eight stolen cattle along with two vehicles used for illegal transportation, a Bolero pick-up van bearing registration number AS15BC0386 and a Bolero vehicle bearing number AS26A7617.

According to police sources, Debojit Arya had allegedly been running a clandestine cattle theft network for a long time. Despite presenting himself publicly as a Hindutva activist and a ‘protector of cows,’ he was reportedly involved in stealing cattle from various rural areas.

He is accused of operating the racket alongside three youths from Basbari, Bongaigaon — Shariful Islam, Mintu Ali, and Mominul Islam. The group allegedly stole cattle from different villages and transported them for sale during the night. The recent accident exposed the illegal operation, leading to their arrest and the recovery of the cattle.

