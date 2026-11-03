Golaghat DC Reviews Site for Assam's First Miyawaki Forest Park

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Golaghat District Commissioner Biswajit Phukan visited the proposed site at Bogorijeng in Pulibor on Monday, where Assam's first Miyawaki Forest Park is set to be developed by the District Social Forestry Division with financial assistance from ONGC under its Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) fund.

The initiative has been undertaken in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, during his Mann Ki Baat programme, called for the development of dense forests using the Miyawaki method in every district across the country. These urban forests are expected to play a significant role in reducing pollution and maintaining ecological balance.

Spread over an area of 2,715 square metres, the proposed park will feature a Buddha statue, two open structures for meditation and yoga, a nature-based play area for children, and a restaurant.

During the visit, the District Commissioner also inspected and reviewed two nursery projects at Bortika.

These include a 5-hectare nursery with 9.3 lakh fruit-bearing saplings under the Phal Bari Scheme of CAMPA and a 1-hectare agarwood nursery with 1.2 lakh saplings under RKVY.

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