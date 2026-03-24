Assam: Hojai, Lumding, Binnakandi witness fierce last-day nomination rush

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Nomination filing for the upcoming Assam Assembly election ended on a high note in Hojai district, with all major political parties and several independents filing papers for the three assembly constituencies of Hojai (63), Lumding (64), and Binnakandi (62), in a charged and festive atmosphere.

From the Hojai (63) seat, former BJP legislator and party candidate Shiladitya Dev filed his nomination at the District Commissioner’s office in Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, flanked by thousands of supporters, music bands, drums and party flags. The Congress fielded a woman candidate, Jhili Choudhury, who filed her nomination with a massive procession of supporters.

In Lumding (64), two‑time BJP MLA and party candidate Shivu Mishra walked up to the District Commissioner’s office with a large crowd of supporters and formally deposited his nomination, while the Congress fielded former MLA Sapan Kar as its candidate, who also filed his nomination. Independent candidate Yashoda Dulal Rakshit has also entered the fray.

The Binnakandi (62 No. LAC) seat has grabbed special attention this time as AIUDF national President Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has personally entered the fray as the party’s official candidate. In the presence of thousands of supporters, Ajmal filed his nomination. BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad’s Shahabuddin Mazumdar, Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Rijuul Karim Choudhury, and Raijor Dal’s Raj Choudhury also filed their nominations. Local sources indicate that a total of 14 candidates have joined the race for Binnakandi.

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