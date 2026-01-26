Assam: Hojai marks 10th District Day with grand cultural celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Hojai district, a vibrant symbol of unity in diversity, marked its 10th District Day on Sunday with exuberant festivities that showcased its rich cultural tapestry and developmental strides.

The celebrations began at 8:30 am with a majestic cultural procession from the Kachari Maidan in Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, energizing the entire area. Drawing over 3,000 participants, the event featured folk dances, traditional attire, and eye-catching tableaux representing the district’s linguistic and tribal heritage. Renowned Assamese singer Bornali Kalita’s presence added star power, captivating the crowds.

Dignitaries including District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, Hojai MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh, Lumding MLA Sibu Misra, Public Prosecutor Amar Jyoti Saikia, social worker Habib Mohammad Chaudhary, Arjun Majumdar, Ashok Kejriwal, Munwar Hussain, Anup Kumar Deb, and Hojai Municipal Board Chairperson Chaturthi Rani Biswas graced the occasion, amplifying the enthusiasm.

Government departments presented stunning tableaux tracing the journey from ancient Namghars and Gurusthans to modern development schemes. By 11 am, the open session at Kachari Maidan commenced with the state song. In his address, the district commissioner highlighted the district’s glorious history and recent achievements. A key highlight was the honouring of contributors from various fields, including young achievers. The administration unveiled a stunning coffee table book titled ‘Unity Amidst Diversity: Our Hojai,’ preserving the district’s cultural legacy.

The event concluded with Bornali Kalita’s soulful performances amid thousands of spectators, ending on a high note with the national anthem—a testament to social harmony. Five luminaries, Jugal Kishore Kedia, Pandit Jiban Ram Barman, Uma Phukan, Rahim Uddin Ahmed, and Syed Abdul Sattar, were felicitated posthumously for their invaluable contributions to Hojai’s growth, with their family members receiving the honours.

