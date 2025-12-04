Assam: Hojai to hold final National Lok Adalat of 2025 on December 13

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Hojai District Legal Services Authority (HDSA), in coordination with the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), will organize the final “National Lok Adalat” of Year 2025 on December 13, 2025, at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar in Hojai district. The Lok Adalat will provide free and speedy resolution of various pending judicial cases, including criminal matters, civil disputes, family conflicts, motor accident claims, tribunal cases, cheque bounce cases, revenue matters, and more.

Additionally, disputes related to bank transactions, loan issues, telephone bills, electricity bills, and other court-related matters will also be addressed. Merileen Hazarika, secretary of the Hojai District Legal Services Authority, has urged the general public to apply for dispute resolution at the National Lok Adalat on December 13 and to cooperate with the District Legal Services Authority. The primary objective of this initiative is to simplify and expedite the judicial process and ensure easier access to justice for the public.

