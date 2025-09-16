Cachar Lok Adalat settles cases worth Rs 7.42 Crore in Single Day

A correspondent

Silchar: The National Lok Adalat organized by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Cachar, on September 13 turned out to be a welcome relief for hundreds of litigants as disputes involving Rs 7.42 crore were settled in a single day.

From motor accident claims and matrimonial disputes to civil and criminal cases, a wide spectrum of pending matters were taken up along with pre-litigation issues like bank recoveries, telephone and electricity bill disputes. Out of 1,153 pending cases listed, 282 were disposed of with a settlement value of Rs. 5.35 crore. In addition, 555 pre-litigation cases were resolved out of 8,218, amounting to Rs. 2.07 crore in settlements.

Chairman of DLSA, Cachar, Biprajit Roy, and secretary, Subhadra Acharyya extended special thanks to all stakeholders, including banks, insurance companies, utility service providers and the public of Cachar district, for their cooperation. They emphasised that such initiatives not only help reduce case pendency but also build confidence in alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

