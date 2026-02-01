Leading social activist and entrepreneur Manju Sarma passes away at 74

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Leading social activist and entrepreneur Manju Sarma, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Rupaisiding, passed away on Friday afternoon in Guwahati while undergoing treatment. She was 74 and is survived by her husband, Nandeshwar Kalita, a former lecturer, sports organizer and tea executive, one son and one daughter.

Born to Umananda Sarma, former Manager, Mankhowa T.E., she had her early education at Hoonlal High (now Higher Secondary) School, Doomdooma, and Doomdooma College. While in college, she acted in dramas staged at Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti for fundraising for the college.

Later, as the better half of a tea executive, she participated in flower shows and culinary events of club life. After the superannuation of her husband, they lived permanently in Tinsukia. Thereupon, she engaged herself solely in the making and marketing of bakery products like cakes for various social events.

Her death has cast a pall of gloom in Doomdooma and Tinsukia and is widely mourned by organisations such as the Senior Citizens Association, Tinsukia and Doomdooma; Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samiti; Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha; Doomdooma Sakha Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, and others.

