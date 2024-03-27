Assam: Systematic voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) van flagged off in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge inaugurated an awareness van under Systematic voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative for Lakhimpur election district. The van is designated for the service of raising awareness on the importance of exercising franchise among the voters of the district. The District Commissioner flagged off the journey of the van in a ceremonial programme organized at the Circuit House premises located in North Lakhimpur town. Various activities under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme have been undertaken in Lakhimpur election district to educate the electors regarding procedure relating to registration of name in Electoral Roll, correction of their existing particulars in Electoral Roll and deletion of name of shifted and deceased family members. In the district, SVEEP activities have also been underway to inform about various online, offline facilities available to voters regarding ethical voting like how to cast vote, how to help the election machinery to prevent corrupt practices during election etc.

