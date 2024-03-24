Demow: Elephants kills man in Sonokpora area

DEMOW: According to forest sources, under Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Office in Sonokpora area of Medela Reserve Forest a man was killed by a herd of wild elephants in Sonokpora area on Saturday evening when the man went to bring his cow from savannas (Sapori) area. Till the filing of this report the deceased person’s name was not known but sources confirmed that the person hails from Teteliguri near Demow.

