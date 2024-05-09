Assam HS Results: Sivasagar Leads in Commerce, Tamulpur Tops in Science Stream

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results for the Class 12 exams on May 9th, a big moment for many students in Assam.
In the Science stream, Tamulpur district performed exceptionally well with a pass rate of 97.98%, making a significant contribution to the state's overall pass rate of 89.88% in this stream.
Sivasagar district once again demonstrated its strong academic performance in the Commerce stream, achieving an impressive pass rate of 97.42%.
In the Arts stream, a high pass rate of 97.44% was achieved, showing the hard work of students from different districts. Baksa district stood out with an impressive pass rate of 97.44%.
The AHSEC 12th Exams this year saw a huge number of students participating, with 2,80,216 students taking the exams. Of these, 1,39,486 were boys and 1,42,732 were girls, showing a balanced representation of both genders striving for academic success.
Looking closer at the subject-specific data, it was found that 2,01,089 students took the Arts stream exams. Among them, 40,499 students received first division honors, 65,532 students got second division, and 72,775 students earned third division.
In the Commerce stream, 17,307 students took the Class 12 exams. Among them, 5,915 students achieved first division honors, 6,087 students got second division, and 3,194 students received third division accolades.
In the Science stream, 54,460 students took the exams and did well. Among them, 23,552 students got first division, showing exceptional academic skills.
Additionally, 17,339 students achieved second division, and 8,062 students received third division, indicating a range of achievement levels in the group.
This year, AHSEC announced that there would be no ranking system. As a result, there was no list of top performers, officials said.
