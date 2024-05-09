Assam HS Results: Sivasagar Leads in Commerce, Tamulpur Tops in Science Stream

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results for the Class 12 exams on May 9th, a big moment for many students in Assam.

In the Science stream, Tamulpur district performed exceptionally well with a pass rate of 97.98%, making a significant contribution to the state's overall pass rate of 89.88% in this stream.

Sivasagar district once again demonstrated its strong academic performance in the Commerce stream, achieving an impressive pass rate of 97.42%.