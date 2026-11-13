Assam Records First Confirmed Oriental Darter Breeding Colony With 9 Nests

Kamrup: Assam has recorded its first confirmed nesting and breeding colony of the Oriental Darter (Anhinga melanogaster), Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced on Thursday, November 12, 2026, in Guwahati. Researchers documented nine active nests at Bar Panora village in Kamrup (Rural) district during field observations in July 2025.

The breeding colony was documented at Bar Panora village in Kamrup (Rural) district, Assam, during field observations conducted in July 2025.

According to the findings, researchers recorded nine active nests in a single colony, providing the state's first confirmed evidence of Oriental Darter nesting and breeding.

The discovery was announced publicly by Assam Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on November 12, 2026. The research was authored by wildlife researchers Jyotiprakash Boro, Chandramita Boro, Kuldeep Bora and Baishali Das. Their findings were published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa in October 2026.

Researchers counted 51 Oriental Darters at the breeding site, comprising 18 adults and 33 chicks or juveniles. The nine active nests were located in a mature Rain Tree (Samanea saman) measuring 22 metres in height.

The nests were positioned approximately 19 metres above the ground and around 13 metres from a nearby wetland, according to the minister's social media announcement.

Sharing details of the discovery, Baruah wrote, "The nests were located around 19 metres above the ground and around 13 metres from a nearby wetland."

The observations provide documented evidence of a breeding colony in Assam, where verified breeding records of the species had previously been lacking.

The Oriental Darter is widespread across South and Southeast Asia and is classified as "Least Concern" on the IUCN Red List. However, its conservation status does not establish whether breeding populations have been documented in every part of its range.

According to the research findings, Assam previously lacked verified breeding records of the species. The Bar Panora observations therefore establish an important addition to the state's documented wildlife records.

The discovery also draws attention to the ecological importance of wetlands and the surrounding habitats used by breeding birds. Baruah highlighted the conservation message in his announcement on X, writing,"Assam Records First Confirmed Nesting of Oriental Darter, Highlighting Importance of Wetland Conservation."

The documented nesting colony adds to the scientific understanding of Oriental Darter breeding in Assam and highlights the importance of protecting wetlands beyond formally protected areas.

The researchers' observations connect the breeding site with a nearby wetland, while the minister's announcement has drawn attention to the need for wetland conservation. The findings also provide a verified reference point for future documentation of the species' breeding activity in the state.

With nine active nests and 51 birds recorded, the Bar Panora colony represents Assam's first confirmed Oriental Darter breeding record, as documented in the October 2026 research publication.