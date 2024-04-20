Assam HSLC Result 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis of the District Wise Performance

GUWAHATI: The Assam 10th Result 2024 was officially announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam on April 20, 2024. This year's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination was held from February 16 to March 4, 2024, with examination centres spread across the state.

The examination saw participation from over 4 lakh candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination, spanning across all 33 districts of the state. An overview of the academic performance of students in the Assam HSLC examination result is given below: