Assam HSLC Result 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis of the District Wise Performance

GUWAHATI: The Assam 10th Result 2024 was officially announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam on April 20, 2024. This year's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination was held from February 16 to March 4, 2024, with examination centres spread across the state.
The examination saw participation from over 4 lakh candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination, spanning across all 33 districts of the state. An overview of the academic performance of students in the Assam HSLC examination result is given below:
Assam HSLC Result: District Code and Name and its Performance
The Assam 10th Result 2024, which encompassed a total of 33 districts, revealed an overall pass percentage of 75.7%. Out of the 419,078 students who appeared for the examination, 317,317 successfully passed. The results further broke down into divisions with 105,873 students achieving the 1st division, 150,764 students securing the 2nd division, and 60,680 students securing the 3rd division.
Chirang led the districts with a high pass rate of 91.2%. Nalbari and Baksa followed with pass rates of 88.1% and 86.9% respectively. However, Udalguri had the lowest pass rate at 60.9%.
