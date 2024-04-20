Assam HSLC Results Declared: Overall Pass Percentage at 75.7%

5543...............GUWAHATI: The pass percentage for the HSLC 2024 examinations increased to 75.7 percent, from last year’s 72.69 percent.

The pass percentage of male candidates stands at 77.3 percent, while 74.4 percent of the female candidates passed the exam.

Meanwhile, 80% of the transgender candidates have passed this year’s HSLC examination.

Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School on Jorhat scored the highest marks in Assam with a total of 593 out of 600 marks.