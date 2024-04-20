Assam HSLC Results Declared: Overall Pass Percentage at 75.7%

5543...............GUWAHATI: The pass percentage for the HSLC 2024 examinations increased to 75.7 percent, from last year’s 72.69 percent.
The pass percentage of male candidates stands at 77.3 percent, while 74.4 percent of the female candidates passed the exam.
Meanwhile, 80% of the transgender candidates have passed this year’s HSLC examination.
Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School on Jorhat scored the highest marks in Assam with a total of 593 out of 600 marks.
The top five candidates list also includes Jharna Saikia from Biswanath with 590 marks, Manash Pratim Saikia from Majuli with 588 marks, Bendanta Choudhury with 588 marks, and Devashree Kashyap from Nagaon with 588 marks.
In the HSLC 2024 exams, 6,392 candidates scored a Distinction mark that is above 85 percent. Additionally, 20,552 candidates scored Star Marks which is between 75 percent and 84.99 percent.
At least 1,05,873 secured the first division marks, which also includes candidates with distinction and star marks. 1,50,764 students achieved second division, while 60,680 students scored the third division.
A total of 1,93,159 candidates scored letter marks with highest number of student achieving this in the subject of Social science, which was 36,973.
The top three districts with the highest pass rates were Chirang at 91.2 percent, followed by Nalbari with 88.1 percent and Baksa with 88.9 percent. In contrast Udalguri district had the lowest pass percentage with 60.9 percent.
Out of the 4,25,966 candidates who registered from the exam, 6,888 were absent, 361 had their results withheld, and 61 were expelled.
As a result, a total of 4,17,078 candidates prepared for the exam out of which 1,87,904 were male, 2,31,164 were female, and 10 were transgender.
The results of the HLSC 2024 examinations are available in websites such as: https://sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, www.indiaresults.com, www.results.shiksha, www.assam.shiksha, exametc.com, www.schools9.com, assamresult.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.vidyavision.com.
Students can also check their results using the ‘SEBA Results’ mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
