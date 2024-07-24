Assam: Human Elephant Conflict Leads to the Death of a Man

Goalpara: Incidents of conflicts between humans and wild animals continue to take place in the state of Assam. In a recent development, a man lost his life while two women were injured after they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants.

The most recent incident of Human Elephant Conflict (HEC) took place in the Goalpara district of the state of Assam. On Friday night, a wild elephant came into the Ambari village of the Lakhipur region of the Goalpara district. A man named Gajendra Barman came face to face with the wild animal and as a result, was trampled to death by the elephant. The elephant also caused massive damage to their residence, bringing down the walls and raiding their belongings.

In this incident, two women named Tulsi Barman and Sonmani Barman were also injured, but they managed to escape death. They were later shifted to a medical facility later. However, the incident triggered fear and panic among the residents of the village. They also demanded that the local forest officials take proper action to prevent any such incidents in the future.

Previously another wild elephant had entered the Chandrapur Revenue Village near the Bhagabati Hills under Chandrapur Forest Beat of Guwahati Range triggering panic among the local villagers. On getting the information, forest department officials arrived at the spot and kept an eye on the elephant which has been expected to have been swept downstream by the flood waters. Actions were also taken to avoid possible human-elephant conflict in the village which has already been adversely affected by floods. Although no one was attacked or injured in this incident, the presence of a wild elephant in the locality triggered fear among the local people and they asked the authorities to take necessary action regarding the matter.