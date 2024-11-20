Assam: Humsafar Express Train Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported

GUWAHATI: The passengers of the Agartala-Bengaluru Humsafar Express Train were in a state of panic after it caught fire near the Chaparmukh Junction in Assam. However, the prompt action of the officials brought the situation under control to the relief of the passengers.

“The fire was controlled promptly, ensuring the safety of all passengers”, said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway said. He added that the fire was a result of emergency braking of the train which had cause excessive friction.

The Bengaluru-bound train continued its journey after the issue of the fire was resolved. However, railway authorities are still looking into this matter to learn the cause of emergency braking of the train.