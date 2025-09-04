Assam: IAS Dr Bijoya Choudhury Passes Away in Guwahati

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Dr Bijoya Choudhury, Secretary of Department of School Education, Government of Assam, who retired on August 30, breathed her last at GMCH at the wee hours of Tuesday. She was suffering from terminal illness. A resident of Milan Nagar Guwahati and hailing from a highly revered teacher family of Shillong, Dr Choudhury had a master degree in Zoology from NEHU and doctoral degree from Gauhati University.

She was an active member of NEHU Alumni Association of Zoology (NAAZ) and founder of its Assam chapter in 2018. Professionally, she was a visionary administrator and played a pivotal role in reforming school education in Assam. The NAAZ members were deeply shocked by her demise with condolence messages pouring in from across India and abroad. Dr Ranoj Pegu, State Education Minister, also posted a condolence message.

She leaves behind her husband Mahesh Baruah, former Head of Department of Statistics, St Anthony’s College Shillong, a daughter Ankita, and a son Ankit.

