Assam: Illegal Cattle Smuggling Busted at Assam-Meghalaya Border Checkpoint

GUWAHATI: A recent operation at Jorabat Tiniali, a key border checkpoint between Assam and Meghalaya, led law enforcement officers to intercept two vehicles. These vehicles were found involved in illegal cattle transportation. This action, that was taken on Thursday morning, brought to light a smuggling network. It resulted in individuals being caught and cattle being seized.
The first intercepted vehicle, with registration number AS-01RC-2844, contained 26 live cattle. Fakir Ali (36), Danesh Choudhary (37), and Rafiqul Islam (24), found to be on board, were put under arrest. As investigations proceeded, it was found that the cattle were being moved without appropriate paperwork. This prompted officials to seize the vehicle and start legal action against the people arrested.
Meanwhile, a similar incident took place at Jorabat Link road. Another vehicle, with registration number AS-01KC-9256, was stopped. It was carrying 30 cattle. In this instance, the detainees were Iman Ali (36) and Sofiqul Haque (30). They confessed to moving the cattle unlawfully from Nagaon to Meghalaya's Byrnihat without required paperwork. This raised doubts of cross-border smuggling.
Authorities are stepping up their efforts to ensure illegal activities at the border are tackled properly. Legal proceedings have been initiated for both incidents. This crackdown highlights the importance of tight border controls in order to prevent illegal activities, safeguard animal welfare and uphold law and order.
Cattle smuggling is a complex problem, affecting animal safety, economy, and health. It's at places like Jorabat Tiniali where law enforcement officers tirelessly work to control this issue. Their work helps protect borders and preserve law and order.
While they stay watchful, recent efforts highlight the continuous fight against smuggling networks. These folks try to use weak spots in border security. Assam and Meghalaya's law enforcement's partnership is very important. They work together to protect border areas and stop illegal actions harming communities and animals.
