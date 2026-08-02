Assam: Illegal Sand Mining Thrives in Kopili River Near Rani Despite Government Crackdown

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Illegal sand mining continues unabated from the Kopili river near Kopili picnic spot under Rani Range Office of the East Kamrup Forest Division, despite the Assam Government's ongoing drive against unauthorised extraction of minor minerals.

According to local sources, sand is allegedly being extracted from the riverbed both during the day and at night, barely a short distance from the Rani Range Forest Office. The activity is said to be carried out using DI vans and other vehicles to transport the illegally mined sand to different destinations.

Residents alleged that the illegal operation has continued for a considerable period without any effective intervention from the authorities. They further claimed that the operators have been managing to carry on the business despite repeated government directives to curb illegal mining activities across the state.

Sources also alleged that the illegal extraction is being carried out after managing the local forest office through monthly payments.

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