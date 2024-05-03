Nalbari unit of All Assam Students’ Union to observe Bishnu Rabha Day on June 19 and June 20

Nalbari: Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s death anniversary will be observed centrally in Nalbari for two days with various cultural programmes on June 19 and June 20 at Government Gurdon HS School playground by All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). A public meet among the people of the district and different organisations was held on Wednesday at Shahid Bhaban premises. The Nalbari unit of AASU president Nirujuddin Ahmed presided over the meeting. Professor Dr Biren Chakravorty, Dr Koushik Deka, Dr Kamal Nayan Patowary, AASU vice president Bhabajit Bezbaruah, AASU organizing secretary Riyajuddin Ahmed, AASU executive member Tanmoy Kaziand more than three hundred public attended the meeting.

AASU secretary of Nalbari unit Samarjyoti Mahanta elaborated the aims and objectives of the meeting in the beginning followed by the welcome speech by Bishal Bikram Choudhury, the secretary of Nalbari Anchalik unit of AASU. Nalbari College principal Dr Kamal Nayan Patowary was selected as the president of the reception committee. AASU vice president Bhabajit Bezbaruah was selected as the secretary of the committee. In conjunction to the observance book fair, different fairs by NGOs, Bishnu Rabha Sangeet competition, quiz competition, two days’ cultural programme, cultural processions will be conducted in those days of observance.

