Assam: Incessant Rains Cause Severe Flooding in Sivasagar District

GAURISAGAR: Due to incessant rains in the last couple of days, the raising waters of the Mahabahu Brahmaputra and Dikhow have flooded the riverside areas of Konwerpur Mouza under the Sivasagar Revenue Circle in the Sivasagsar district. The flood has already inundated several schools in Ruapahimukh, like Rupahimukh Jana Jati High School, No. 528 Baligaon Primary School, No. 264 Kumar Primary School, including Santipur High School, Mahgiria Primary School, and No. 65 Nakatani Primary School. The floods have also affected the riverside areas of Gopalpur 1, Gopalpur 2, Goskata, Gatanga, Nakatani, Koijan, Baliaghat Namghar, Nakatani public hall, and a mosque in Baliaghat. The floods have also destroyed the historic Ajan Pir Dargarh in Dikhowmukh.

The residents of the entire Saraguri area are facing serious problems as the heritage Dargarh has been flooded since last night. The floods have caused damage to the Ajan Pir Dargarh in the greater Saraguri Chapari. The floods have destroyed a mosque, meeting room, guest house, and dargarh on the premises of the Ajan Pir Dargarh. The floods have also affected several villages in the Dissangmukh area, including Afala, Charaipara, Garbhanga, Mamal Garbhanga, Majorbabari, Ligiribari, Alichiga, and Balma villages.

