Assam: Incessant Rains Trigger Flooding in South Salmara Mankachar

Hatsingimari: Large parts of Northeast India have been receiving heavy rains in the last few days. This has resulted in an increase in the water levels of multiple rivers across the state as well as flooding in several parts of Assam. The South Salmara Mankachar district of the state is no exception with parts of the district being flooded because of the rains.

Because of the arrival of the monsoons, large parts of Northeast India have been receiving heavy rains for almost a week now. Assam and Meghalaya are also no exceptions from this spell of incessant rains. The residents of the South Salmara Mankachar district of the state are now suffering from the ill effects of the monsoons. Rainwater flowing down from the West Garo Hills of Meghalaya has now created flood-like situations in the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam.

The rainwater has now flooded several parts of the district. The PWD road connecting the district headquarters of South Salmara Mankachar, Hatsingimari with Manulyapara has been submerged. Local residents have raised questions regarding the safety and integrity of this road as it was laid recently, just ahead of the rains. They have expressed the risk of the road being damaged by the large amounts of water moving at high speed over the road because of the rains.

Meanwhile, the increase in the level of water in the Brahmaputra River in the South Salmara Mankachar district has brought the risk of the Hatsingimari - Aalga road. If the water continues to rise at this speed, this road too will be submerged, creating problems for communications in this area.

Apart from multiple roads, water has entered several government offices in the South Salmara Mankachar District as well. Multiple government schools have also been affected by flooding, increasing problems for the students and teachers of these schools.