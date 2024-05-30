Assam: Over 400 houses, school buildings damaged due to cyclonic storm Remal in Nagaon district

NAGAON: Due to cyclone Remal, incessant rains and storm since Monday evening, disrupted the normal life in Nagaon district. Felling of hundreds of roadside trees caused by the cyclone on NH Highway as well as other roads scrambled the flow of traffic at various spots on several roads including NH Highways like NH 37 and NH 36 across the district and also damaged several hundreds houses, Anganwadi centres, Namghors and buildings of educational institutions in the district.

Due to the massive effect of the cyclone, over 250 posts of electric power lines have been uprooted at various places in the district for which the power supply in the entire district has been completely disrupted.

District Commissioner Narendra Kr Shah supervised the workers who were deployed to clear the roads since morning here.

Sources claimed that due to effect of the cyclone, over 400 residential houses in a total of 85 villages were damaged while over 13 schools, one Anganwadi centre, one Namghor and a boys’ hostel were ravaged across the district.

Following the ravages caused by the cyclone, District Commissioner Narendra Kr Shah, early this morning, instructed the school authorities of all government as well as private schools of the district to declare holiday on Tuesday and also directed the disaster management as well as other emergency units of the district to get ready to combat all the possible situations in the district. Besides, the district administration immediately setup an emergency cell to avail emergency services to the victims of any natural calamities and also released two toll-free numbers - 1077/03672238000 for information regarding emergency services.

Due to power cuts as well as incessant rains and storm, maximum commercial outlets in Nagaon town remained closed.

