Assam: Incomplete drains cause severe inconvenience to public in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The ongoing construction of drains within the Tinsukia municipal area, particularly on arterial roads like Parbotia road, Rangagora road, etc., have caused severe inconveniences to the general public for months. Allegations have also surfaced about poor quality of works, with Tinsukia district administration ordering a magisterial inquiry based on media reports.

While in the year 2024-2025 Tinsukia residents witnessed an unprecedented damage of almost all the roads within the entire Tinsukia municipal area due to the much-hyped Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme, the roads so damaged have remained dilapidated till date. Even as the Tinsukia Municipal Board then committed to repair the damaged roads before monsoon, the incomplete drains have now further compounded the agony of the people.

The contractors have adopted a lackadaisical approach without any proper monitoring and inspection mechanism of the authorities which led to alleged irregularities in the construction of the drains. In some cases, the contractors allegedly used sub-standard concrete structures including with regards to the thickness and specified gaps of piling rods. According to a technical assessment, these structures are unable to withstand heavy load. Ironically, concrete slabs have already been placed on the drain, leaving little opportunity for further inspection of the quality of works.

It is also alleged that the contractors are in nexus with the officials. Although in one particular case, the administration did order a magisterial inquiry in December 2025 following media reporting, its report is yet to be made public. Also, a portion of the drain in the Post Office Lane within the Daily Bazar was dismantled and restructured following official inspection.

The contractors would go after completion of the stipulated works and after pocketing the bills, but the question that remains is how long the residents of Tinsukia will have to wait for a comfortable walk by the roads.

