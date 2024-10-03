Assam: Indian Army Completes Infrastructure Enhancement at Primary School in Tinsukia

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In a remarkable step towards community development, the Indian Army has completed an infrastructure enhancement project at a primary school in Matiakhana Gaon, Tinsukia district. This initiative, carried out under the Operation Sadhbhavna, aims to improve the learning environment for children studying in the school.

As part of this project, Army provided essential resources designed to enhance the educational experience, including desks with benches, ceiling fans, almirahs, bookshelves for library, office tables and chairs that will significantly improve the school’s infrastructure.

These improvements will foster a more comfortable and conducive learning environment for both students and staff. The principal of primary school thanked the Indian Army for their valuable contribution towards empowerment.

This initiative under the Sadhbhavna project underscores the Indian Army’s dedication to supporting local communities by investing in educational infrastructure.

