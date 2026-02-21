Assam: Inferior quality of drain construction raises concerns in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Despite several complaints of inferior quality of work in the ongoing construction of almost all the drains in Tinsukia town, the authorities have allegedly continued to ignore monitoring of quality and efficiency unless reported by the media.

The implementing agencies, namely Tinsukia Municipal Board (TMB) and PWD, have left the task to incompetent bidders who in turn allott sub-contracts to alleged vendors. During the 1st phase (almost 1 and half years back), the Tinsukia town water pipeline project extensively damaged the roads and now even before these roads were restored, drain construction has further deteriorated their condition. Surprisingly, no civil body has raised any discontentment over the issue while student and youth organizations have maintained silence.

A section of conscious citizens, however, voiced their concern seeking direct intervention of the district commissioner in this matter. With the monsoon approaching in another couple of months, the condition of roads is expected to turn from bad to worse. TMB's earlier commitment to restore the roads before monsoon is turning out to be eyewash.

