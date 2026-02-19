Tinsukia students shine at North East Science and Innovation Festival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Three students from Tinsukia district brought laurels to the region by securing top honours at the North East Science and Innovation Festival, held from February 11 to 14 at the National Science Centre, Khanapara, Guwahati. The festival was organized by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The students, nominated by the Aryabhatta Science Centre, Tinsukia, delivered outstanding performances in different categories.

In the model competition, Gitika Sonowal and Akanksha Bora, students of Our ABC Junior High School, Borguri, Tinsukia, secured the first position among participants from across the North East region.

In the innovation category, Ranbir Deori, a student of Modern Academy, Rupaisiding, under Doomdooma Co-District, was honoured as a Young Innovator for his novel concept. His model has also been shortlisted at the preliminary stage for patent consideration.

Notably, these three students had earlier secured top positions at the State-level Aryabhatta Science Centre programme held in November 2025 in the model and innovation categories.

Meanwhile, Rama Shankar Koiri, Headmaster of Hahkhati Bagan Gaon Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya, Saikhowa area, was recognized as an innovator for his model on traditional crop preservation practices of Assam.

Teachers Richa Gohain and Munmun Deori provided guidance and support to the participating students from Tinsukia district during the festival.

Dignanta Bhajani, Co-ordinator of Aryabhatta Science Centre, Tinsukia district, congratulated all the students and teachers for their remarkable achievements at the festival.

