Assam: Six Children Rescued in Dibrugarh During Drive Against Child Labour

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The District Level Task Force, Dibrugarh, rescued six children from the HS Road area near Ranghar Plaza during a special drive against child labour and children living in street situations.

Following the rescue, the children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Dibrugarh. The CWC subsequently placed them at Prerona Children's Home for care, protection, and rehabilitation.

The rescue forms part of the district administration's ongoing efforts to identify vulnerable children and ensure their safety, protection, and access to necessary care and rehabilitation services.

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