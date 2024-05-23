Manipur: SOREPA Allegedly Shoots Own Member in Kakching Amid Extortion Accusations

IMPHAL: The Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) in Manipur had admitted to shooting and injuring one if its members in alleged extortion accusation.

The group’s spokesperson said that their Central Military Bureau authorized the punishment of Keishan Hemanta (also known as Roni) who claimed to be a 2nd Lieutenant.

The 42-year-old was shot in the leg at Hiyanglam Hiramei village in southern Kakching district in Manipur.

SOREPA accused Hemanta of extorting money from civilians for personal gain, using illegal substances, and misleading lower-ranking members.

The statement warned that if he repeated such offenses, he would face harsher consequences