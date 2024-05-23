Manipur: SOREPA Allegedly Shoots Own Member in Kakching Amid Extortion Accusations

IMPHAL: The Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA) in Manipur had admitted to shooting and injuring one if its members in alleged extortion accusation.
The group’s spokesperson said that their Central Military Bureau authorized the punishment of Keishan Hemanta (also known as Roni) who claimed to be a 2nd Lieutenant.
The 42-year-old was shot in the leg at Hiyanglam Hiramei village in southern Kakching district in Manipur.
SOREPA accused Hemanta of extorting money from civilians for personal gain, using illegal substances, and misleading lower-ranking members.
The statement warned that if he repeated such offenses, he would face harsher consequences
After shooting, residents of Hiyanglam Hiramei orhanized a sit-in protest at the local hall. They criticized the violence in their densely populated area and asked the insurgent group to avoid such actions in the future.
Police have initiated an investigation after registering a case related to the incident. Reports suggest that Hemanta received first aid at a nearby health center but then disappeared.
In another incident, police in Kakching arrested an 18-year-old suspected militant and seized weapons during an operation. Sources stated that the police identified the arrested persons as Khumukcham Brushlee Singh.
The accused was supposedly involved in extortion activities in the southern region of the district.
Police suspect that Singh was once connected to the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) group and later joined the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA).
The police also seized a mobile phone, a portable power bank with a cable, a Rs 200 note, and a two-wheeler vehicle from his possession.
Earlier on Tuesday, Manipur Police recovered substantial cache of arms and ammunition during search operations across the vulnerable hill and valley districts. The operations aimed at bolstering security. They sought to curb militant activities in the region.
According to a statement from the Manipur Police Control Room. The recovered items included a 12.5 Assault Rifle with magazine. A single-shot bolt-action rifle, two 9mm pistols with magazines, one magazine of a 9mm CMG even 15 live rounds of ammunition also a short-range mortar and six anti-riot shells were seized from the Mongjang area in Churachandpur district.
ALSO WATCH: