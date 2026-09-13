Assam: Intensified IEC campaign on HIV/AIDS launched in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The District AIDS Control Office, Tinsukia, in collaboration with the District Health Society, Tinsukia, and with the support of the Assam State AIDS Control Society, Government of Assam, launched a 60-Day Intensified IEC Campaign on HIV/AIDS on September 11 at the Tinsukia College Auditorium, Tinsukia. As part of the programme, the IEC awareness van was also flagged off to carry HIV/AIDS awareness messages to communities across the district.

During the 60-day campaign, a series of awareness and community outreach activities will be undertaken across the district in coordination with health institutions, educational institutions, frontline health workers, community organisations, NGOs, and other stakeholders.

Representatives and participants from various NGOs and community-based organisations, including Bhagyalaxmi, GUIDE-TI and Care India Foundation, actively participated in the programme and awareness rally organised as part of the campaign.

The campaign was formally launched by Dr Mondira Baruah, Additional District Commissioner, Tinsukia.

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