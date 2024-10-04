Assam: International Day of Older Persons Observed in Tinsukia

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Under the auspices of Tinsukia District Senior Citizens’ Association (TDSCA) and in collaboration with its Doomdooma Branch and State Bank of India (SBI), Tinsukia Branch, International Day of Older Persons and the 70th Wildlife Conservation Week were celebrated with a day-long programme at Doomdooma Natyamandir Mandir.

The programme got underway with hoisting of the flag by TDSCA president Thaneswar Das followed by Smriti Tarpan by Gobinda Phookan, president, Doomdooma Senior Citizens Association(DSCA) in the morning.

Thereafter a meeting was held with president, TDSCA Thaneswar Das in the chair. A group of local senior women presented a group song. Dr. Abdul Qadir, former Principal , Doomdooma College, inaugurated the meeting while the DSCA President Gobinda Phookan welcomed the guests.

Dr. Bharati Dutta, former Associate Professor, DHSK College, Dibrugarh delivered a lecture on ‘Social Responsibility of the Senior Citizens and the Younger Generation and the Government’s Role in Protecting the Senior Citizens.’ The event was also attended and addressed by Dr. Prafulla Medhi, former Principal, Doomdooma College and Dr. Kamaleshwar Dutta, former Professor, Dibrugarh Universiaty.

The meeting which was jointly anchored by District Secretary Kshir Bahadur Chetri and Doomdooma Branch Secretary Prakash Narayan Patowari, six senior citizens - Radha Gogoi, former Headmaster, Digboi High School, Nani Bordoloi, a social worker from Bordubi, Prabhat Deka, a social worker and theatre personality of Doomdooma, Dr Akhil Das, Prafulla Barkakati, former Headmaster, Kakapather Girls’ High school, Dr H. N. Barkataki and social worker Sonaram Bora were felicitated in the meeting.

In the afternoon, 70th Wildlife Conservation Week was held where Naturalist Zainal Abedin gave an awareness lecture on why wildlife should be conserved. The event was attended by office bearers, members of the district and branch committees, representatives from the branches of the district and a good number of senior citizens of Doomdooma. A group of senior women performed Dihanaam and enlivened the atmosphere.

The third programme was the interim session of the District Committee presided over by the President of the TDSCA Thaneswar Das. The District Secretary Kshir Bahadur Chetri read out the editorial report and presented the work done during the past year. The District Finance Secretary Biren Sonwal presented the unaudited income and expenditure account of the past year. The General Meeting approved both the reports with satisfaction. The meeting discussed various issues of senior citizens. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks for the hospitality shown by the members of Doomdooma Branch from the morning till evening.

