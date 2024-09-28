Talk on ‘Key changes in Indian criminal justice administration’ held at DHSK College

DIBRUGARH: A thought-provoking talk on “Key Changes in Indian Criminal Justice Administration” was held at DHSK College on Friday. The programme was jointly organized by the Departments of Political Science and Geography of DHSK College under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between DHSK College and Dr. R.K.B. Law College.

The event saw an overwhelming response, with a large number of enthusiastic students filling the conference hall, eager to learn about the recent developments in Indian law. The coordinator of the MoU between the two colleges, Juri Baruah, served as the anchor for the event, extending a warm welcome to all attendees. The programme began with a felicitation of the guest speakers, including the principal of Dr. R.K.B. Law College, Dr. Gautami Dutta Borah, the principal of Kanoi College, Dr. S.K. Saikia, and Manalisa Medhi of Dr. R.K.B. Law College.

In his welcome address, Dr. S.K. Saikia expressed his delight at the relevance of the programme, noting that such discussions are crucial for understanding the evolving legal frameworks that have a direct impact on society. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gautami Dutta Borah provided an insightful overview of the historical context and recent reforms in Indian criminal law. She emphasized the importance of the ongoing transformation, stating that many of the laws governing India today were introduced by the British as early as the 19th century.

The keynote address was delivered by Manalisa Medhi, who delved into the topic of “Key changes in Indian Criminal Justice Administration.” She traced the evolution of criminal laws in India, from the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to the newly introduced Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

The programme concluded with a lively interaction between the teachers, students, and the resource person. The event ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Sivanath Chutia, expressing appreciation for the enriching discussions and the successful organization of the programme.

