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Assamese Gorkha Cultural Icon Binod Khanal to Receive Hamro Gaurav Award in Delhi

Kala Shree Binod Khanal of Behali to receive Hamro Gaurav Award in Delhi on Sept 20 for his six-decade contribution to Assamese Gorkha folk art and culture.
Kala Shree Binod Khanal
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A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Kala Shree Binod Khanal of Batiyamari, Behali, in Biswanath district will be conferred the Hamro Gaurav Award on September 20 in Delhi under the initiative of Hamro Swabhiman. He has been selected for this award in recognition of his contributions to the field of folk art and culture. Baba Ramdev of Hamro Swabhiman Trust, Acharya Balkrishna, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be present at the award presentation ceremony.

It may be mentioned here that Kala Shree Binod Khanal is a prominent name who has dedicated his life to the preservation of the art, culture, and folk traditions of the Assamese Gorkha community. He is not just an artiste, but a living cultural institution.

Engaged in the pursuit of art and culture for over six decades, Binod Khanal is a bright star in the firmament of the Assamese Gorkha community.

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Kala Shree Binod Khanal
Hamro Gaurav Award
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