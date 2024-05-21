Assam: International Museum Day observed in Goalpara district

Goalpara: The International Museum Day was celebrated in Sri Surya Pahar of Goalpara district on Saturday. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) organized on this occasion a lecture upon the significance of the day. Dr. Subhash Barman principal of Goalpara college and in charge of West Goalpara College (Additional Charge) participated as the chief guest at the programme.

Dr. Barman while highlighting the importance of museum emphasized that students of school and college should regularly visit museum for understanding the trajectory of human civilisation. Museum also helps students to be aware of their past which thus inculcate a sense of respect for the history and heritage of a country.

While appreciating the noble gesture of ASI’s establishment of a museum at Sri Surya Pahar, Dr. Barman appealed ASI for expansion of its activities so that more undiscovered archaeological remains, idol etc of Sri Surya can be excavated and demonstrated.

Further Dr. Barman emphasised that the stupas, icons of Sri Surya be protected well. Harmohan Kalita and Khanindra Chandra Das, both secretary and president of Sri Surya Maha Pithsthan also participated in the meeting.

As part of International Museum Day, different competitions were held among students of the locality for creating awareness about the importance of conservation of archaeological sites. Sri Anurag, Assistant Archaeologist offered vote of thanks to all dignitaries.

