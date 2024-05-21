Assam: Inter district teachers’ debate held in Sivasagar

GAURISAGAR: Sivasagar District Samagra Siksha has adopted an appreciable step in increasing teachers’ awareness on the teaching learning strategies by organizing an annual inter-district debating competition between teachers from Primary to Senior Secondary Schools. The subject of the debate this year was, “Teachers’ failure to gauge learners’ psychology is an impediment to effective teaching” which was held in Thanu Ram Gogoi Town HS School, Sivasagar on Sunday. The competition was inaugurated by Debajyoti Gogoi, Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar Circle in the presence of former Deputy Director, Secondary Education, Abdul Zelil, senior journalist Manoj Kumar Borthakur, Bhairav Munda, Anamuddin Ahmed, and principals Jitu Barua, Pranob Baruah. A reputed writer, presided over the session while Prof Ajoy Gogoi of Moran Mahila Mahavidyalay, Prof Sivaprasad Mili, Sivasagar Girls’ College and NDTV Upper Assam Bureau Chief Kaustov Moni Kakoty were the judges.

In the debate competition Jahnabi Konwar Borah, of Kakajan Bagan MV School, Jorhat bagged the first prize which includes Rs 10,000 in cash and trophies.

On the otherhand Prahelika Saikia of Banmukh HS School, Sivasagar and Junmoni Baruah of Rastriya H S School, Tinsukia got the 2nd and 3rd prize, respectively, with a prize money Rs 7 and Rs 5 thousand each and mementoes. A total of 45 schools hailing from Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo and Sivasagar joined the competition.

