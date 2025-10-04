Assam: International Senior Citizen Day observed in Bilasipara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: Under the aegis of Bilasipara Senior Citizens Forum, the International Senior Citizens’ Day was observed at Bilasipara on Wednesday. In this connection, the flag of the forum was hoisted in the morning by Purandar Nath, President of the forum. Simultaneously, the untimely death of Zubeen Garg was condoled by observing a one-minute silence and prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family members. Senior citizen Dayal Paul lit a candle in front of the portrait of Zubeen Garg while Biren Karmaker offered a floral tribute. Srikumar Chakraborty thanked the members for attending despite the adverse weather.

